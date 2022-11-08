Sign up
Photo 3199
Frosty
We hiked 5km today up the mountain and back down and found puddles like this with Ice formations already!
Winter is definitely coming!!
Thanks for stopping by appreciate all your comments and favs.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
ice
,
puddle
,
sticks
Milanie
ace
Great processing
November 8th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
You must be frighfully fit - 5km UP a mountain!
November 8th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
@maggiemae
Actually it was 5 km up and back down the mountain, it was challenging going up because we had to crawl up at some points!
November 8th, 2022
