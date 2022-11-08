Previous
Frosty by radiogirl
Photo 3199

Frosty

We hiked 5km today up the mountain and back down and found puddles like this with Ice formations already!
Winter is definitely coming!!

Thanks for stopping by appreciate all your comments and favs.
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Milanie ace
Great processing
November 8th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You must be frighfully fit - 5km UP a mountain!
November 8th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
@maggiemae Actually it was 5 km up and back down the mountain, it was challenging going up because we had to crawl up at some points!
November 8th, 2022  
