Made it to the Top

Another hike up the mountain and back down again, lots of climbing on all fours trying to get over the rocks to the top!
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Islandgirl

Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
LManning (Laura) ace
Well done ladies! An intrepid group.
November 11th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like you made it. I love how your group always has bright colors. Our previous house had a large outcropping like that. I miss it sometimes. It made our patio very secluded.
November 11th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A nice group portrait. You are so dedicated!
November 11th, 2022  
