Photo 3208
Downy female Woodpecker
Today the downy woodpecker stopped by to enjoy our feeder. The downy and the hairy woodpeckers are very similar, The downy has a smaller beak and is the smaller bird.
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
bird
woodpecker
downy
Beryl Lloyd
A beautiful capture of this delightful little bird - I love its colouring and markings . It does seem to have quite a short beak in comparison tho the European Woodpeckers! fav
November 17th, 2022
gloria jones
Nice capture
November 17th, 2022
