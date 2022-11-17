Previous
Downy female Woodpecker by radiogirl
Downy female Woodpecker

Today the downy woodpecker stopped by to enjoy our feeder. The downy and the hairy woodpeckers are very similar, The downy has a smaller beak and is the smaller bird.

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful capture of this delightful little bird - I love its colouring and markings . It does seem to have quite a short beak in comparison tho the European Woodpeckers! fav
November 17th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
November 17th, 2022  
