Previous
Next
Male Ruffed Grouse by radiogirl
Photo 3216

Male Ruffed Grouse

This guy was strutting his stuff to impress the female that was in a tree in our backyard, he was too funny!
Check out the female:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2022-11-24

Thanks for stopping by, hope everyone has a great weekend!
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
881% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow...Great capture
November 25th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! strutting his stuff indeed!!! So comical, no wonder the little speckled hen is in camouflaged amongst the branches of the tree!!
super shot Kathy! fav
November 25th, 2022  
Babs ace
I hope he impresses the females.
November 25th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh wow! He’s a proper show off!
November 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise