Photo 3216
Male Ruffed Grouse
This guy was strutting his stuff to impress the female that was in a tree in our backyard, he was too funny!
Check out the female:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2022-11-24
Thanks for stopping by, hope everyone has a great weekend!
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
4
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3267
photos
241
followers
137
following
881% complete
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th November 2022 12:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
backyard
,
male
,
grouse
,
ruffed
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Great capture
November 25th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! strutting his stuff indeed!!! So comical, no wonder the little speckled hen is in camouflaged amongst the branches of the tree!!
super shot Kathy! fav
November 25th, 2022
Babs
ace
I hope he impresses the females.
November 25th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh wow! He’s a proper show off!
November 25th, 2022
super shot Kathy! fav