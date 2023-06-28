Sign up
Previous
Photo 3396
Smokey Days
This week has been very Smokey because of the forest fires in Quebec and northern Ontario!
I miss those sunny days of summer!
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
4
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3479
photos
235
followers
131
following
Tags
smoke
,
highway
,
fires
,
traveling
Carole Sandford
ace
It looks awful, it must be so much worse to be in amongst it!
June 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Yikes
June 29th, 2023
Babs
ace
How awful. We are in winter here but I suspect we will be in for a hot dry summer when it arrives. Dreading the thought of bushfires here.
June 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How dreadful for you, I can not envisage such smog. even the photo gives you that eery feeling!
June 29th, 2023
