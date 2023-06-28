Previous
Smokey Days by radiogirl
Smokey Days

This week has been very Smokey because of the forest fires in Quebec and northern Ontario!
I miss those sunny days of summer!
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Carole Sandford ace
It looks awful, it must be so much worse to be in amongst it!
June 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Yikes
June 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
How awful. We are in winter here but I suspect we will be in for a hot dry summer when it arrives. Dreading the thought of bushfires here.
June 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How dreadful for you, I can not envisage such smog. even the photo gives you that eery feeling!
June 29th, 2023  
