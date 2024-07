Waterfalls

I hiked to this falls yesterday, it starts from a rushing river that plunges down white-water rapids, over several cascades and waterfalls into a picturesque valley.

My friend I was with enjoys photography as well, she's been receiving chemo and wasn't sure how far she could hike, so I drove up as close as I could. She's never been here before, what a joy to see the smile on her face when she made it. Then we went for lunch, what a great morning.