Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2119
A cold morning at the Auto Spa
Noticed this chimney pumping out smoke yesterday morning.
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
2833
photos
69
followers
61
following
580% complete
View this month »
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th December 2019 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wires
,
lines
,
smoke
,
building
,
streets
,
corner
,
vehicles
,
poles
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the view.
December 20th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close