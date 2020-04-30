Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2251
"These are a few of my favorite things"
April 2020 words - Favorite things
I couldn't decide which photo to post, so I decided i'd use this one because it showed the elements (wedding and engagement rings, the pearl necklace and earrings my parents gave me and daisies.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3006
photos
78
followers
62
following
616% complete
View this month »
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
Latest from all albums
2246
2247
2248
2249
403
2250
149
2251
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th April 2020 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rings
,
flowers
,
daisies
,
pearls
,
jewelry
,
april20words
,
52wc-2020-w18
summerfield
ace
i like the vintage-y feel effected by the noise. aces!
May 1st, 2020
Mary
ace
This is lovely.
May 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close