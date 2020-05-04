Previous
Redbud tree by randystreat
Redbud tree

My Get-Pushed partner challenged me to capture a tree (posted last month) as an abstract. I first shot this in ICM, but it was pretty recognizable as a tree. (Abstracts depict a visual image that does not have an immediate association with the object world and that has been created through the use of photographic equipment, processes or materials.) So I pulled it into photoshop and applied a solarization filter then a posterization effect.

The tree can be seen in the following photos from last month:

Kathy

Kathy ace
@sandradavies Thank you Sandra for the interesting challenge. I'm not promising, but may try to do another one before the week is up.
May 5th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You should also tag this for the current abstract challenge Kathy (abstract-32) which has the theme "remove all traces of reality". This is definitely an abstract! Good job!
May 5th, 2020  
