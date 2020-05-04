Redbud tree

My Get-Pushed partner challenged me to capture a tree (posted last month) as an abstract. I first shot this in ICM, but it was pretty recognizable as a tree. (Abstracts depict a visual image that does not have an immediate association with the object world and that has been created through the use of photographic equipment, processes or materials.) So I pulled it into photoshop and applied a solarization filter then a posterization effect.
The tree can be seen in the following photos from last month:
and here