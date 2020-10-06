White feather

Get-Pushed Challenge - week 428

My get pushed partner this week challenged me to do a black and white macro or close-up shot that emphasizes texture. The challenge for me was mostly finding a subject with loots of textures that wasn't simply photography some texture. There are feathers in my yard that have been dropped or pulled out near and on my patio. The lawnmower has run over them at least once so they look pretty scruffy. I thought the combination of chewed up, fluffy, and dirty made for a good texture.