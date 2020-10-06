Previous
Next
White feather by randystreat
Photo 2409

White feather

Get-Pushed Challenge - week 428
My get pushed partner this week challenged me to do a black and white macro or close-up shot that emphasizes texture. The challenge for me was mostly finding a subject with loots of textures that wasn't simply photography some texture. There are feathers in my yard that have been dropped or pulled out near and on my patio. The lawnmower has run over them at least once so they look pretty scruffy. I thought the combination of chewed up, fluffy, and dirty made for a good texture.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
660% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@farmreporter Thank you for your challenge. I enjoyed trying to think about and look for a subject. There may be more.
October 6th, 2020  
katy ace
You were absolutely right about to texture. There is lots of it in this photo and some superior detail too.
October 6th, 2020  
Yolanda
Well, you have achieved the challenge. Congratulations, nice catch
October 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise