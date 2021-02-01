Previous
Next
B&W Backyard by randystreat
Photo 2527

B&W Backyard

Flash of Red 2021 Day #1
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
692% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KWind ace
Great capture! Looks great in B&W.
February 1st, 2021  
katy ace
Dramatic sky. B&W not easy to catch on cloudy days it you did a terrific job.
February 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise