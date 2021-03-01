Sign up
Photo 2555
A reflection of what is inside
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
1
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3373
photos
91
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
1st March 2021 9:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
red
,
light
,
green
,
reflection
,
flower
,
leaves
,
shadow
,
geranium
katy
ace
FAV I really like this low key almost abstract image!
March 2nd, 2021
