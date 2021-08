Crumbs and cream

Get Pushed Challenge 472

My gp partner said "How about doing a shot that depicts your feeling about your ultimate dessert?" My first thoughts were "oh which dessert is my favorite?" " How am I going to get a photo of that dessert without a really good bakery around?" "Can I make that for a photo?" I realized sometime during the night that the ultimate dessert is elusive. It disappears right before one's very eyes.