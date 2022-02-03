Previous
Next
On the shelf by randystreat
Photo 2894

On the shelf

FOR2022
Black and white emphasizing lines
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
792% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Lovely idea for the for22
February 3rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
February 3rd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Nice composition
February 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise