Photo 2894
On the shelf
FOR2022
Black and white emphasizing lines
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3732
photos
92
followers
75
following
792% complete
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
3rd February 2022 2:38pm
b&w
,
books
,
lines
,
for2022
FBailey
ace
Lovely idea for the for22
February 3rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Nice shot
February 3rd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice composition
February 4th, 2022
