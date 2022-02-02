Sign up
Photo 2893
Bowl of oranges
FOR2022
B&W emphasizing shape
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
6
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3731
photos
92
followers
75
following
792% complete
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
2nd February 2022 8:38pm
b&w
oranges
shape
for2022
Tom
ace
Shape and texture
February 3rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love the light on the fruit.
February 3rd, 2022
Granagringa
ace
wonderful light and textures
February 3rd, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Shape with some really nice textures too! good shot!
February 3rd, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
The lighting nicely emphasizes the three dimensionality of the shapes here. Good choice of subject!
February 3rd, 2022
Kathy
ace
@tosee
Thank you Tom. Not as nice to me without the texture 'cause I checked it out.
@shutterbug49
Thank you Debbie. Trying out other places in my house to take photos. Haven't used this one much, especially at night.
@granagringa
Thank you so much.
@olivetreeann
Thanks Ann.
@mcsiegle
Thank you Mary. I knew they were good for more than eating.
February 3rd, 2022
