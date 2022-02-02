Previous
Next
Bowl of oranges by randystreat
Photo 2893

Bowl of oranges

FOR2022
B&W emphasizing shape
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
792% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tom ace
Shape and texture
February 3rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love the light on the fruit.
February 3rd, 2022  
Granagringa ace
wonderful light and textures
February 3rd, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Shape with some really nice textures too! good shot!
February 3rd, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
The lighting nicely emphasizes the three dimensionality of the shapes here. Good choice of subject!
February 3rd, 2022  
Kathy ace
@tosee Thank you Tom. Not as nice to me without the texture 'cause I checked it out.
@shutterbug49 Thank you Debbie. Trying out other places in my house to take photos. Haven't used this one much, especially at night.
@granagringa Thank you so much.
@olivetreeann Thanks Ann.
@mcsiegle Thank you Mary. I knew they were good for more than eating.
February 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise