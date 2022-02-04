Previous
Next
Buttons by randystreat
Photo 2895

Buttons

FOR2022
B&W emphasizing shape
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Now why hadn’t I thoight of that? Great choice for shapes!
February 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise