The end of the rainbow colors by randystreat
The end of the rainbow colors

Thought this might be an apt photo for April 1 after a month of rainbow colors.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
katy ace
Whatever it is is gorgeous. I love the color and light
April 2nd, 2022  
