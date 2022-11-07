Sign up
Photo 3164
Autumn through the bathroom window
November 2022 words
Colorful
Part of my "through the bathroom window series"
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
8
2
2
365 daily shots
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
7th November 2022 11:36am
leaves
autumn
corlorful
brwindowseries
nov22words
katy
ace
FAV oh, Kathy this is beautiful. I’m going to go look at the other ones and see how it has changed
November 7th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Great autumn shot and view outside.
November 7th, 2022
