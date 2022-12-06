Previous
Next
Once upon a time gift from Santa by randystreat
Photo 3193

Once upon a time gift from Santa

Didn't remember I had this until the final items were removed from the old house. I wonder if my mom put these up so I wouldn't break them. The china is in good shape. The box, not so much. But fun to find. Reckon little ones would want to get a gift like this these days?
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
874% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What a fabulous find!! A classic English tea-set. I fear youngsters may not appreciate it these days, mist have no idea how to use a tea pot!!
December 6th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
I remember having one of these in pink! My mom offered one set to my daughter in a cuter wicker basket when she was a toddler. She never played with it but I kept it preciously.
December 6th, 2022  
Tunia McClure ace
When my granddaughter was younger she loved having tea parties with nice tea cups and Gatorade. Try it out on someone.
December 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh so lovely. My 7 year old great niece would love playing with this.
December 6th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond It may have come from Canada where my grandparents (who funded many of the Santa gifts) lived.
@corinnec I think about what to do with this now. I could squirrel it back or send it to a thrift store where someone who loves it would find it and take it home. Beginning to like the latter idea.
@tunia I'm so glad that your granddaughter did things like that. I only have one small child in my family. I fear/know it would not be appreciated by her or her mother. Too bad. It may go to the thrift store soon.
December 6th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@wakelys Good to know. Perhaps some local little girl might love it.
December 6th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@randystreat you are so good. I cannot get rid of things.. I plan to keep mine, maybe one day a granddaughter will enjoy it 😀
December 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise