Once upon a time gift from Santa

Didn't remember I had this until the final items were removed from the old house. I wonder if my mom put these up so I wouldn't break them. The china is in good shape. The box, not so much. But fun to find. Reckon little ones would want to get a gift like this these days?
@corinnec I think about what to do with this now. I could squirrel it back or send it to a thrift store where someone who loves it would find it and take it home. Beginning to like the latter idea.
@tunia I'm so glad that your granddaughter did things like that. I only have one small child in my family. I fear/know it would not be appreciated by her or her mother. Too bad. It may go to the thrift store soon.