Frog, frog, duck, frog ,duck

Get Pushed Challenge # 568

My partner wrote "For your get pushed how about finding a feature on your camera that you are not sure about." My camera doesn't have a lot of features that I don't use, except for video. It does have a series of settings called Picture Effect. I've tried to use these in the past without good success. So I read up on them again and realized I probably had used the zoom on the lens and was shooting in RAW format. I didn't use the zoom and switched the format to JPEG with better results. This is the Illustration setting high.