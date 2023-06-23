Previous
Frog, frog, duck, frog ,duck by randystreat
Photo 3388

Frog, frog, duck, frog ,duck

Get Pushed Challenge # 568
My partner wrote "For your get pushed how about finding a feature on your camera that you are not sure about." My camera doesn't have a lot of features that I don't use, except for video. It does have a series of settings called Picture Effect. I've tried to use these in the past without good success. So I read up on them again and realized I probably had used the zoom on the lens and was shooting in RAW format. I didn't use the zoom and switched the format to JPEG with better results. This is the Illustration setting high.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
928% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@wakelys Thank you for the challenge. I really didn't want to do a video so I decided to try these settings again. Hope this is satisfactory.
June 23rd, 2023  
JackieR ace
Wot??? No pigs!!!
June 23rd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Funny subject and a nice capture and edit.
June 23rd, 2023  
Tunia McClure ace
like this setting
June 23rd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nicely done. Always nice to learn a new feature. It looks like a childrens’ book cover.
June 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise