Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3389
Summertime in the city
52 Week Challenge #24 - B&W Street Photography
Thought I'd try to process these photos in some different styles. They actually looked better in color, but hey, the challenge calls for B&W.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4252
photos
103
followers
88
following
928% complete
View this month »
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
street
,
photography
,
52wc-2023-w24.
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the colour effect on the left.
June 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close