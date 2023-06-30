Sign up
Photo 3395
Despite the temperatures, the building must go on
The local hospital is growing. The temperatures were in the mid-80's (F). How I would not want to be one of those people on top.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
4258
photos
104
followers
88
following
Views
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
27th June 2023 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
building
