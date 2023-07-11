Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3404
Details, details
52 Week Challenge Week 27 - Macro
Technically not a macro but was taken with extension tubes. Hope you're not tired of sunflowers.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4267
photos
104
followers
88
following
932% complete
View this month »
3397
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
10th July 2023 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
sunflower
,
52wc-2023-w27
amyK
ace
Nice light and dof; beautifully presented
July 12th, 2023
KWind
ace
Pretty closeup. Love the light and colour.
July 12th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Never! Beautiful close up!
July 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close