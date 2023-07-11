Previous
Details, details by randystreat
Photo 3404

Details, details

52 Week Challenge Week 27 - Macro
Technically not a macro but was taken with extension tubes. Hope you're not tired of sunflowers.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice light and dof; beautifully presented
July 12th, 2023  
KWind ace
Pretty closeup. Love the light and colour.
July 12th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Never! Beautiful close up!
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise