Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3405
Rollin', rollin', rollin'
52 Week Challenge Week #28 - Triptych
Watched this fellow enjoy his kayak time in the water.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4268
photos
104
followers
88
following
932% complete
View this month »
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
11th July 2023 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kayak
,
triptych
,
52wc-2023-w28
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nicely captured- I don't know if I could roll a kayak like that on purpose- but he sure had fun.
July 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous triptych telling a story
July 13th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@olivetreeann
I used to watch a training that took place at a local pool. I think he was having fun. He later got his oldest child in the kayak and rolled it while the child was in it. He was in control of the kayak the whole time.
@Dawn
thank you
July 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@Dawn thank you