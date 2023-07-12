Previous
Rollin', rollin', rollin' by randystreat
Photo 3405

Rollin', rollin', rollin'

52 Week Challenge Week #28 - Triptych
Watched this fellow enjoy his kayak time in the water.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Kathy

@randystreat
Ann H. LeFevre
Nicely captured- I don't know if I could roll a kayak like that on purpose- but he sure had fun.
July 13th, 2023  
Dawn
A fabulous triptych telling a story
July 13th, 2023  
Kathy
@olivetreeann I used to watch a training that took place at a local pool. I think he was having fun. He later got his oldest child in the kayak and rolled it while the child was in it. He was in control of the kayak the whole time.
@Dawn thank you
July 13th, 2023  
