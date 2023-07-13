Previous
Dragon Boat in full regalia by randystreat
Photo 3406

Dragon Boat in full regalia

Similar to one I posted before, but the paddlers were being videographed for a feature on the local news, so they dressed in their "uniforms" and put the dragon head and tail on the boat for the event.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
933% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise