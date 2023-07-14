Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3407
Looking toward Paddy's Creek
Turning in the opposite direction from the Dragon boat was this view of the lake and mountains beyond.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4270
photos
104
followers
88
following
933% complete
View this month »
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
11th July 2023 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
mountains
,
lake
Shutterbug
ace
I love how you captured the sparkles on the water and the layers in the background.
July 15th, 2023
*lynn
ace
beautiful sparkly water
July 15th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
July 15th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@shutterbug49
I wish I knew how I captured the sparkles because I do like to see them on water. Thank you.
@lynnz
I guess the light was just right on the water to make those sparkles and I was thrilled they showed up in the photo.
@joemuli
Thank you Joey.
July 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@lynnz I guess the light was just right on the water to make those sparkles and I was thrilled they showed up in the photo.
@joemuli Thank you Joey.