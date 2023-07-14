Previous
Looking toward Paddy's Creek by randystreat
Looking toward Paddy's Creek

Turning in the opposite direction from the Dragon boat was this view of the lake and mountains beyond.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Shutterbug ace
I love how you captured the sparkles on the water and the layers in the background.
July 15th, 2023  
*lynn ace
beautiful sparkly water
July 15th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
July 15th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@shutterbug49 I wish I knew how I captured the sparkles because I do like to see them on water. Thank you.
@lynnz I guess the light was just right on the water to make those sparkles and I was thrilled they showed up in the photo.
@joemuli Thank you Joey.
July 15th, 2023  
