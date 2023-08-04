Previous
Splash of yellow by randystreat
Photo 3428

Splash of yellow

Get Pushed Challenge #574
Another response for the challenge of frozen flowers. I really like the bubbles in the lower portion covering the flower.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Kathy

I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Susan Wakely ace
This has frozen nicely to give a lovely effect.
August 4th, 2023  
katy ace
This one is really pretty, Kathy! I love the detail of the flower as well as the ice. FAV
August 4th, 2023  
