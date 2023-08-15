Sign up
Photo 3439
Photo 3439
From several angles
I didn't realize I had the ability to take double exposures on my cell phone camera. I think I need to practice a bit more. This will do for today though.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4302
photos
107
followers
88
following
942% complete
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
15th August 2023 5:46pm
Tags
flowers
,
double-exposure
katy
ace
This is something I keep wanting to try but I don't think my camera will do it. Yopurs turned out beautifully giving these flowers so much more depth!
August 16th, 2023
