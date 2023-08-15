Previous
From several angles by randystreat
Photo 3439

From several angles

I didn't realize I had the ability to take double exposures on my cell phone camera. I think I need to practice a bit more. This will do for today though.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
942% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
This is something I keep wanting to try but I don't think my camera will do it. Yopurs turned out beautifully giving these flowers so much more depth!
August 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise