Grey Tree Frog by randystreat
Photo 3438

Grey Tree Frog

My friend found this frog on her mailbox this morning and it was still there when she got home from work.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They don't move very quickly- I had a similar one sitting on the bottom of my bbq grill- even while I was cooking once. Great for close-ups!
August 14th, 2023  
