Previous
Photo 3451
Whirling Butterflies
I always stop and admire these flowers when I see them. I like one of the common names, whirling butterflies, because I always "see butterflies" when I look at these plants.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
3
1
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
butterflies
gaura
katy
FAV oh, I see them too! what a fascinating bush
August 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
They are such pretty little flowers.
August 27th, 2023
Margaret Brown
So delicate and pretty
August 27th, 2023
