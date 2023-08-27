Previous
Whirling Butterflies by randystreat
Photo 3451

Whirling Butterflies

I always stop and admire these flowers when I see them. I like one of the common names, whirling butterflies, because I always "see butterflies" when I look at these plants.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
945% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV oh, I see them too! what a fascinating bush
August 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
They are such pretty little flowers.
August 27th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
So delicate and pretty
August 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise