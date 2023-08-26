Previous
No green thumb required by randystreat
Saw these in the grocery store today and knew I had to have them.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Corinne C ace
Beautiful bokeh
August 26th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I don't blame you - they look gorgeous!
August 26th, 2023  
katy ace
So glad you bought them because they are gorgeous flowers and this photo is fantastic FAV
August 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful soft colours.
August 26th, 2023  
