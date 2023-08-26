Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3450
No green thumb required
Saw these in the grocery store today and knew I had to have them.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4313
photos
107
followers
88
following
945% complete
View this month »
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
26th August 2023 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
campanula
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful bokeh
August 26th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I don't blame you - they look gorgeous!
August 26th, 2023
katy
ace
So glad you bought them because they are gorgeous flowers and this photo is fantastic FAV
August 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful soft colours.
August 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close