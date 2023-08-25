Sign up
Photo 3449
A bit of beauty in the weeds
Clematis terniflora seen on a bank off a parking lot.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Kathy
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
flowers
leaves
Corinne C
Beautiful light
August 25th, 2023
Kathy
@corinnec
Thank you Corinne.
August 25th, 2023
