Previous
Photo 3448
Big ole bug
Used my car keys to give some perspective as to size. This is a 365 project, Dichotomius carolinus or dung beetle. Must have been flying from one pasture to another and dropped dead in my driveway on the way.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
4
0
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
3448
Tags
insect
key
JackieR
No idea that they got that big and were found in America!
August 24th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this huge bug. Nice to see it compare to the key`s.
August 24th, 2023
Dawn
A nice nice and shot
August 24th, 2023
katy
Thanks for showing the scale with the keys. It’s a huge bug! Nice clear photo too.
August 24th, 2023
