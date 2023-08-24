Previous
Big ole bug by randystreat
Photo 3448

Big ole bug

Used my car keys to give some perspective as to size. This is a 365 project, Dichotomius carolinus or dung beetle. Must have been flying from one pasture to another and dropped dead in my driveway on the way.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
944% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
No idea that they got that big and were found in America!
August 24th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this huge bug. Nice to see it compare to the key`s.
August 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice nice and shot
August 24th, 2023  
katy ace
Thanks for showing the scale with the keys. It’s a huge bug! Nice clear photo too.
August 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise