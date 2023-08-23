Previous
Fireworks through the trees by randystreat
Photo 3447

Fireworks through the trees

52 Week Challenge week 34 - Double exposure
Fireworks from the fair two nights ago and trees from a past photo. Easier to make a composite than to do it on my cell phone.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
944% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great silhouettes and effect from the fireworks.
August 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I love this night capture!
August 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise