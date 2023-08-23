Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3447
Fireworks through the trees
52 Week Challenge week 34 - Double exposure
Fireworks from the fair two nights ago and trees from a past photo. Easier to make a composite than to do it on my cell phone.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4310
photos
107
followers
88
following
944% complete
View this month »
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
3rd March 2023 6:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fireworks
,
trees
,
52wc-2023-w34
Susan Wakely
ace
Great silhouettes and effect from the fireworks.
August 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I love this night capture!
August 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close