Sunset sky by randystreat
Photo 3454

Sunset sky

I know I've posted at least one photo with this view before. I apologize. Apparently hurricane Idalia churned the atmosphere up today. But it led to some beautiful colors in the sky just before the sky went dark. This is what I got today.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Kathy

