Gazing at the world by randystreat
Photo 3459

Gazing at the world

I sit at my window gazing The world passes by, nods to me And is gone.
Rabindranath Tagore

Get Pushed Challenge #579
My partner this week suggested the challenge of taking a creative head shot. First and foremost, portraits are not my thing. I'm not doing the lighting challenge so I didn't combine the two challenges. I took some photos of friends and when I didn't like them, I turned the camera on myself, hoping to come up with a selfie in the style of @summerfield. Perhaps this is not what my partner had in mind, but this is my response.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

ace
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
@farmreporter Thank you for your challenge. I know this isn't a typical headshot, but you have to admit it's sort of creative. I tried several photos of friends this afternoon and, well, they didn't turn out. So you're stuck with me. I hope is satisfactory, even though nothing like the photos in the article. I also don't have the off camera lights he refers to in the article either. So I used what I had. Including the reflector I had stashed away in the closet.
September 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I like it very much. It's a creative portrait and the light is fantastic.
September 5th, 2023  
@corinnec Thank you so much Corinne.
September 5th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You got the Summerfield hat down pat! Great lighting, nice, pensive look, and very moody in black and white. As always you rise to these challenges and conquer them!
September 5th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
A strong, moody portrait.
September 5th, 2023  
katy ace
Oh, Kathy! this is awesome. I love the B&W, pensive stare, light and hat! FAV
September 5th, 2023  
@olivetreeann Thank you for the feedback Ann. I often worry about photos for challenges that are out of my comfort zone.
@cdcook48 Thank you Chris.
@grammyn Thank you Katy. I appreciate your support and your feedback.
September 5th, 2023  
