Gazing at the world

I sit at my window gazing The world passes by, nods to me And is gone.Rabindranath TagoreGet Pushed Challenge #579My partner this week suggested the challenge of taking a creative head shot. First and foremost, portraits are not my thing. I'm not doing the lighting challenge so I didn't combine the two challenges. I took some photos of friends and when I didn't like them, I turned the camera on myself, hoping to come up with a selfie in the style of @summerfield . Perhaps this is not what my partner had in mind, but this is my response.