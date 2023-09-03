Previous
Peeking out at me by randystreat
Photo 3458

Peeking out at me

For some reason, I noticed this Japanese lady in her kimono with her baby in the pen/pencil jar at my desk. She's been there for a long time. Why now?
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
947% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely
September 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Cute
September 4th, 2023  
katy ace
Seems like the perfect photo op to me! Love that little peekaboo FAV
September 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise