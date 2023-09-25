Previous
Clouds are building by randystreat
Clouds are building

Increasing clouds but not a strong chance of rain.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Dawn ace
Fabulous skyscape
September 25th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
That looks amazing bubbling up like that.
September 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Love the "V" framing of the clouds
September 26th, 2023  
katy ace
hard to believe they are just going to blow by! Nicely composed
September 26th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@Dawn @casablanca @corinnec Thank you for viewing and commenting Dawn, Casa and Corinne. Of course the clouds changed from the time I noticed them until I went inside to get my camera.
September 26th, 2023  
