Previous
Photo 3480
Clouds are building
Increasing clouds but not a strong chance of rain.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
5
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
25th September 2023 1:16pm
Tags
clouds
Dawn
ace
Fabulous skyscape
September 25th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
That looks amazing bubbling up like that.
September 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Love the "V" framing of the clouds
September 26th, 2023
katy
ace
hard to believe they are just going to blow by! Nicely composed
September 26th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@Dawn
@casablanca
@corinnec
Thank you for viewing and commenting Dawn, Casa and Corinne. Of course the clouds changed from the time I noticed them until I went inside to get my camera.
September 26th, 2023
