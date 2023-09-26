Previous
Playing with flowers by randystreat
Photo 3481

Playing with flowers

Watched a webinar on multiple exposure photography today and thought I'd try to use some of the speaker's suggestions. Three photos used in this image.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
953% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise