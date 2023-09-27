Previous
Blocks of pattern by randystreat
Blocks of pattern

Get Pushed Challenge #582
My partner this week challenged me to a photo that has a monotone geometric pattern. Here's the afghan my mother made before I was born. All those squares are different and made from sock weight yarn (a fairly fine yarn for those not familiar with wool fiber).

By the way, if you need a push to do something different with your photography, why don't you try the get pushed challenge.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a beautiful memory and keepsake!
September 28th, 2023  
katy ace
Oh Kathy this is wonderful! What a treasure to still have! A perfect subject for the challenge with all the differences in each square
September 28th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great stuff Kathy.
September 28th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@annied Here's my photo for your challenge. Once I thought about it some, the afghan almost jumped into my lap. Couldn't resist. Thank you for your challenge.
September 28th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@olivetreeann It really is. I need to mend it as some of the yarn/thread that the squares were sewn together with has broken or rotted. Thanks so much.
@grammyn Thank you Katy. It was one item belonging to my mother that I wasn't going to give up to my brothers. At least not yet. @johnfalconer Thank you John.
September 28th, 2023  
