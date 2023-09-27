Blocks of pattern

Get Pushed Challenge #582
My partner this week challenged me to a photo that has a monotone geometric pattern. Here's the afghan my mother made before I was born. All those squares are different and made from sock weight yarn (a fairly fine yarn for those not familiar with wool fiber).
By the way, if you need a push to do something different with your photography, why don't you try the get pushed challenge.
@grammyn Thank you Katy. It was one item belonging to my mother that I wasn't going to give up to my brothers. At least not yet. @johnfalconer Thank you John.