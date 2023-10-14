Previous
View from the parking lot by randystreat
Photo 3498

View from the parking lot

Unlike some people, my lake experience is mostly from the shoreline. Yesterday's trip was nice. The day was warm and the views delightful. Here's one view from the parking lot of the boat access. I really liked the clouds.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful view
October 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely layers of water trees and great clouds.
October 14th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene and capture
October 14th, 2023  
JackieR ace
I'd never guess view from carpark!
Fabulous cloudscape
October 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise