Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3498
View from the parking lot
Unlike some people, my lake experience is mostly from the shoreline. Yesterday's trip was nice. The day was warm and the views delightful. Here's one view from the parking lot of the boat access. I really liked the clouds.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4362
photos
107
followers
87
following
958% complete
View this month »
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
13th October 2023 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
trees
,
clouds
bkb in the city
Beautiful view
October 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely layers of water trees and great clouds.
October 14th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely scene and capture
October 14th, 2023
JackieR
ace
I'd never guess view from carpark!
Fabulous cloudscape
October 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Fabulous cloudscape