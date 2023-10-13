Sign up
Previous
Photo 3497
Be safe while boating
Seen at the lake today
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
2
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4361
photos
107
followers
87
following
958% complete
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
13th October 2023 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
catfish
katy
ace
Oh my word! What is this?! I am impressed you got this close to it for this excellent close up! I just looked at the tag but have never seen one close like this!
October 13th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Oh my, that is an amazing closeup.
October 13th, 2023
