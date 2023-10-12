Sign up
Photo 3496
Textures
A crape myrtle winding down for winter. I like the peeling bark and textures underneath.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3496
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
11th October 2023 10:27am
Tags
tree
texture
Pyrrhula
Great capture showing those nice tree trunk textures.
October 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely textures and colours
October 12th, 2023
