Previous
Textures by randystreat
Photo 3496

Textures

A crape myrtle winding down for winter. I like the peeling bark and textures underneath.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
957% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Great capture showing those nice tree trunk textures.
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely textures and colours
October 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise