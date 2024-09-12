Previous
Checking the weather by randystreat
Photo 3815

Checking the weather

12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
Photo Details

katy ace
Terrific idea for checking the weather, but I can already tell you after looking at my radar that you are getting some rain soon if you don’t have it already
September 12th, 2024  
Kathy ace
@grammyn Thanks. I don't have a "key" for the barometer and when I looked up getting one, the price was $24. Don't think so. But I like gadgets like this. I need to put it up somewhere so I can look at it more often. No rain here yet. Will keep my fingers crossed. We could get a shower this evening.
September 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely POV on these instruments
September 12th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the pov.
September 12th, 2024  
