Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3815
Checking the weather
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4697
photos
103
followers
88
following
1045% complete
View this month »
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th September 2024 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
instruments
katy
ace
Terrific idea for checking the weather, but I can already tell you after looking at my radar that you are getting some rain soon if you don’t have it already
September 12th, 2024
Kathy
ace
@grammyn
Thanks. I don't have a "key" for the barometer and when I looked up getting one, the price was $24. Don't think so. But I like gadgets like this. I need to put it up somewhere so I can look at it more often. No rain here yet. Will keep my fingers crossed. We could get a shower this evening.
September 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A lovely POV on these instruments
September 12th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the pov.
September 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close