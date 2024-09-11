Previous
Old dried sunflower by randystreat
Photo 3814

Old dried sunflower

I've done it again. Instead of uploading a photo when I start viewing this site I wait and then it doesn't happen. Sorry. This will mean two new photos today. Not really my plan. Today's photo will be posted later.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
katy ace
A lovely Wabisabi photo with some fantastic focus and detail
September 12th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice details and capture
September 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I can see a prehistoric animal roaring. Fabulous capture.
September 12th, 2024  
