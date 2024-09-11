Sign up
Previous
Photo 3814
Old dried sunflower
I've done it again. Instead of uploading a photo when I start viewing this site I wait and then it doesn't happen. Sorry. This will mean two new photos today. Not really my plan. Today's photo will be posted later.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
9
3
365 daily shots
ILCE-6300
10th September 2024 10:20am
sunflower
katy
A lovely Wabisabi photo with some fantastic focus and detail
September 12th, 2024
Margaret Brown
Nice details and capture
September 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
I can see a prehistoric animal roaring. Fabulous capture.
September 12th, 2024
