Previous
Photo 3813
So delicate
Saw these near the river this afternoon. I thought they were very pretty and they weren't what I thought they would be (asters). They seem to be Elephantopus carolinianus (Carolina Elephant's Foot). I'd never noticed them before.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
5
3
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
4695
photos
103
followers
88
following
1044% complete
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
10th September 2024 4:36pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
wildflowers
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely indeed
September 11th, 2024
katy
ace
They look very tiny and your photo of them is incredibly clear
September 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So delicate and beautiful
September 11th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
They look more like asters than elephants feet, they are so tiny. Beautiful capture with the light and dark. It reminds me of a starry night.
September 11th, 2024
Babs
ace
Such dainty little flowers
September 11th, 2024
