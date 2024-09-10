Previous
So delicate by randystreat
Photo 3813

So delicate

Saw these near the river this afternoon. I thought they were very pretty and they weren't what I thought they would be (asters). They seem to be Elephantopus carolinianus (Carolina Elephant's Foot). I'd never noticed them before.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Kathy

@randystreat
Renee Salamon
Lovely indeed
September 11th, 2024  
katy
They look very tiny and your photo of them is incredibly clear
September 11th, 2024  
Corinne C
So delicate and beautiful
September 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug
They look more like asters than elephants feet, they are so tiny. Beautiful capture with the light and dark. It reminds me of a starry night.
September 11th, 2024  
Babs
Such dainty little flowers
September 11th, 2024  
