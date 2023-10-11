Previous
Sunglasses filter by randystreat
When I parked my car this morning, i was in front of this tree. I really liked the way my sunglasses filtered the colors. So I used them as a filter on my camera.
Kathy

kali ace
clever, we dont get autumnal colour like this where i live
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So lovely
October 12th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That is a clever idea.
October 12th, 2023  
