Out of the dark by randystreat
Out of the dark

Get Pushed Challenge #584
My get pushed partner challenged me to do something with the word spooky in mind. Had fun with this one. I haven't done something like this in many years.

Another late night. Only time to post. Will catch up with you soon.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Kathy

@wakelys Hope this is acceptable as a response to your challenge. Thank you again. It was fun.
October 11th, 2023  
