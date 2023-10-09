Previous
Will it go round in circles? by randystreat
Will it go round in circles?

A favorite song from the past. https://youtu.be/ghj5V5cUo1s?si=I_d590LXnwj4uxaC
Heck I just realized I posted this song before. Just shows how often it comes to mind
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
amyK ace
Nicely done
October 10th, 2023  
