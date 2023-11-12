Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3527
The rock and the stick
One Week Only - 6 - high key
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4392
photos
109
followers
87
following
966% complete
View this month »
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
Latest from all albums
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
231
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th November 2023 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stick
,
high key
,
rock
,
owo-6
Kathy
ace
Thank you
@summerfield
for running this challenge. Several have been especially difficult for me. But, to paraphrase Nietzsche, that which doesn't kill me makes me a better photographer.
November 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close